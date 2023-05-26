Waterbase Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore, up 70.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.62 crore in March 2023 up 70.42% from Rs. 38.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 up 69.29% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 118.74% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022.

Waterbase shares closed at 69.60 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and -11.68% over the last 12 months.