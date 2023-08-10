English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Walchandnagar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.19 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.19 crore in June 2023 up 3.66% from Rs. 64.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2023 up 29.57% from Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2023 up 1086.05% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    Walchandnagar shares closed at 117.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.84% returns over the last 6 months and 125.65% over the last 12 months.

    Walchandnagar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.19112.1064.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.19112.1064.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.6154.3538.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.4431.09-2.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9418.6218.78
    Depreciation4.244.554.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3342.0013.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.49-38.51-9.23
    Other Income7.352.914.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-35.60-4.26
    Interest12.2713.3511.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.41-48.95-16.20
    Exceptional Items--105.39--
    P/L Before Tax-11.4156.44-16.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.4156.44-16.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.4156.44-16.20
    Equity Share Capital9.199.197.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.4812.28-4.26
    Diluted EPS-2.4812.28-4.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.4812.28-4.26
    Diluted EPS-2.4812.28-4.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Walchandnagar #Walchandnagar Industries
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!