Walchandnagar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.19 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.19 crore in June 2023 up 3.66% from Rs. 64.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2023 up 29.57% from Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2023 up 1086.05% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 117.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.84% returns over the last 6 months and 125.65% over the last 12 months.