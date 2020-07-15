VST Industries Q1 PAT may dip 67.3% YoY to Rs. 24.7 cr: ICICI DIrect

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-July’ 20) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects VST Industries to report net profit at Rs. 24.7 crore down 67.3% year-on-year (down 65% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 50 percent Y-o-Y (down 47.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 152.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 72 percent Y-o-Y (down 65.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.