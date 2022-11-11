English
    VLS Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.84 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.84 crore in September 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 95.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.05 crore in September 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 79.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.84 crore in September 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 91.76 crore in September 2021.

    VLS Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.66 in September 2021.

    VLS Finance shares closed at 141.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.12% returns over the last 6 months and -36.00% over the last 12 months.

    VLS Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.013.7493.28
    Other Operating Income0.830.692.23
    Total Income From Operations79.844.4495.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.591.561.27
    Depreciation1.080.970.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.0760.334.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.09-58.4289.21
    Other Income0.670.222.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.76-58.2091.60
    Interest0.090.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.68-58.2291.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.68-58.2291.60
    Tax12.63-14.8011.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.05-43.4279.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.05-43.4279.87
    Minority Interest-----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.05-43.4279.87
    Equity Share Capital38.7838.7838.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.05-11.2320.66
    Diluted EPS16.05-11.2320.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.05-11.2320.66
    Diluted EPS16.05-11.2320.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

