VLS Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.63 crore, up 2416.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.63 crore in June 2023 up 2416.79% from Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.95 crore in June 2023 up 311.76% from Rs. 43.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.74 crore in June 2023 up 286.51% from Rs. 57.23 crore in June 2022.

VLS Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 26.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.23 in June 2022.

VLS Finance shares closed at 176.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and 14.23% over the last 12 months.