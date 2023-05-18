Vindhya Telelin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,374.93 crore, up 284.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,374.93 crore in March 2023 up 284.24% from Rs. 357.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.60 crore in March 2023 up 262.04% from Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.57 crore in March 2023 up 189.03% from Rs. 44.83 crore in March 2022.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has increased to Rs. 62.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.15 in March 2022.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 2,121.35 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.61% returns over the last 6 months and 112.63% over the last 12 months.