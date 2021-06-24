Vikas Proppant Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 36.16% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Proppant & Granite are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in March 2021 down 36.16% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021 down 1170.81% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2021 down 798.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020.
Vikas Proppant shares closed at 2.95 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.67% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.
|Vikas Proppant & Granite
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.55
|--
|2.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.55
|--
|2.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.49
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.76
|0.04
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.72
|-0.07
|2.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.72
|-0.07
|2.25
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.72
|-0.07
|2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.72
|-0.07
|2.25
|Tax
|-1.51
|--
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.21
|-0.07
|1.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.21
|-0.07
|1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|51.47
|51.47
|50.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.00
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|--
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.00
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|--
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited