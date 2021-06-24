Vikas Proppant Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 36.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in March 2021 down 36.16% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021 down 1170.81% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2021 down 798.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020.

Vikas Proppant shares closed at 2.95 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.67% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.