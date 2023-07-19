Viji Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 17.76% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 69.63% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

Viji Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Viji Finance shares closed at 1.75 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.44% returns over the last 6 months and -38.60% over the last 12 months.