Vijaya Diagnost Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.75 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.75 crore in September 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 112.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in September 2022 down 15.83% from Rs. 27.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.04 crore in September 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 54.31 crore in September 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in September 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 452.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.74% over the last 12 months.