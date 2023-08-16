English
    Viceroy Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, up 19.84% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in June 2023 up 19.84% from Rs. 20.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 57.61% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 24.3% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022.

    Viceroy Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

    Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.40 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months

    Viceroy Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.7829.7020.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.7829.7020.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.433.303.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.645.553.91
    Depreciation2.112.112.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0117.469.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.581.292.10
    Other Income0.080.610.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.661.902.87
    Interest--0.450.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.661.452.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.661.452.86
    Tax0.500.120.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.161.332.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.161.332.75
    Equity Share Capital42.4142.4142.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.310.65
    Diluted EPS0.270.310.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.310.65
    Diluted EPS0.270.310.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Viceroy Hotels
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:33 am

