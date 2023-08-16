Viceroy Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, up 19.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in June 2023 up 19.84% from Rs. 20.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 57.61% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 24.3% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022.

Viceroy Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.40 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months