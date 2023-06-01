English
    Veto Switch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.85 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.85 crore in March 2023 up 10.73% from Rs. 54.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2023 up 131.64% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.91 crore in March 2023 up 87.78% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022.

    Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2022.

    Veto Switch shares closed at 95.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 2.96% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.8547.5154.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.8547.5154.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.3015.5917.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.4719.2917.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.71-1.392.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.702.733.02
    Depreciation0.550.580.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.234.516.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.896.206.21
    Other Income9.471.060.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.367.267.10
    Interest1.090.730.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.276.536.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.276.536.29
    Tax3.591.832.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.684.694.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.684.694.18
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.072.462.19
    Diluted EPS5.072.462.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.072.462.19
    Diluted EPS5.072.462.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
