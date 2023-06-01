Veto Switch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.85 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.85 crore in March 2023 up 10.73% from Rs. 54.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2023 up 131.64% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.91 crore in March 2023 up 87.78% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2022.

Veto Switch shares closed at 95.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 2.96% over the last 12 months.