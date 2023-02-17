English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veto Switch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.67 crore, up 0.36% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.67 crore in December 2022 up 0.36% from Rs. 71.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 42.11% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2021.

    Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2021.

    Veto Switch shares closed at 94.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.

    Veto Switchgears and Cables
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.6775.4571.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.6775.4571.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.4128.2230.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.1020.5824.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.014.66-5.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.964.634.56
    Depreciation0.700.650.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.706.705.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7910.0011.48
    Other Income1.930.310.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7210.3111.72
    Interest0.940.721.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.789.5910.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.789.5910.70
    Tax2.082.542.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.717.058.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.717.058.14
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.09-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.686.968.08
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.463.694.26
    Diluted EPS2.463.694.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.463.694.26
    Diluted EPS2.463.694.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Veto Switch #Veto Switchgears and Cables
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am