Veto Switch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.67 crore, up 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.67 crore in December 2022 up 0.36% from Rs. 71.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 42.11% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2021.

Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2021.

Veto Switch shares closed at 94.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.