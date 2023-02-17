English
    Venlon Polyeste Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 52.68% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 52.68% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 2857.75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 160.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 5.20 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months
    Venlon Polyester Film
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.241.000.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.241.000.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation0.100.840.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.000.670.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-0.51-0.79
    Other Income0.040.131.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-0.390.32
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.91-0.470.24
    Exceptional Items-5.69----
    P/L Before Tax-6.60-0.470.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.60-0.470.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.60-0.470.24
    Equity Share Capital26.1226.1226.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.010.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.010.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm