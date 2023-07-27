Vedant Fashions Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 311.62 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.62 crore in June 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 324.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.95 crore in June 2023 down 8.85% from Rs. 100.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.14 crore in June 2023 down 4.13% from Rs. 170.16 crore in June 2022.

Vedant Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,231.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 12.66% over the last 12 months.