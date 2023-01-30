English
    Vascon Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore, up 63.18% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore in December 2022 up 63.18% from Rs. 121.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2022 down 56.92% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 53.97% from Rs. 36.63 crore in December 2021.

    Vascon Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.44179.99121.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.44179.99121.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.61145.97101.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.81-3.474.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.159.388.08
    Depreciation1.561.491.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.995.1315.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3221.49-9.07
    Other Income1.982.6144.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3024.1035.34
    Interest1.972.374.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3321.7330.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3321.7330.94
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3321.7330.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3321.7330.94
    Equity Share Capital217.32217.32217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.611.001.44
    Diluted EPS0.611.001.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.611.001.44
    Diluted EPS0.611.001.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
