Vardhman Text Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,428.43 crore, down 8.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,428.43 crore in March 2023 down 8.08% from Rs. 2,641.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.41 crore in March 2023 down 53.39% from Rs. 322.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.58 crore in March 2023 down 40.23% from Rs. 554.74 crore in March 2022.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2022.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 317.15 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.86% over the last 12 months.