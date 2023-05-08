English
    Vardhman Text Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,485.61 crore, down 8.18% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,485.61 crore in March 2023 down 8.18% from Rs. 2,707.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.74 crore in March 2023 down 50.72% from Rs. 322.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.11 crore in March 2023 down 38.45% from Rs. 547.68 crore in March 2022.

    Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.35 in March 2022.

    Vardhman Text shares closed at 317.15 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.86% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,485.612,370.472,707.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,485.612,370.472,707.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,461.821,411.171,503.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.032.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks67.0481.64-107.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost195.77189.30190.38
    Depreciation103.9098.6292.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses499.00509.80619.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.0779.91407.05
    Other Income75.1466.4548.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.21146.36455.49
    Interest30.4220.6128.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax202.79125.75426.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax202.79125.75426.52
    Tax51.1630.63117.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.6395.12309.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.6395.12309.00
    Minority Interest-1.13-3.021.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.2410.3011.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates158.74102.40322.11
    Equity Share Capital56.8956.8956.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----7,646.92
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.583.6011.35
    Diluted EPS5.583.6011.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.583.6011.35
    Diluted EPS5.583.6011.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
