Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.14 crore, down 41.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.14 crore in March 2023 down 41.33% from Rs. 278.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2023 down 16.54% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2023 down 192.63% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 47.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 143.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.91% over the last 12 months.