    Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.14 crore, down 41.33% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 163.14 crore in March 2023 down 41.33% from Rs. 278.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2023 down 16.54% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2023 down 192.63% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022.

    Vardhman Poly shares closed at 47.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 143.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.91% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations163.1492.97278.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163.1492.97278.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.7691.71221.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.08-7.92-4.38
    Power & Fuel--9.25--
    Employees Cost11.6910.9215.91
    Depreciation2.902.973.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.867.1832.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.15-21.149.99
    Other Income2.430.750.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.72-20.3910.59
    Interest12.6913.9317.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.41-34.32-6.77
    Exceptional Items20.5250.84--
    P/L Before Tax-7.8916.52-6.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.8916.52-6.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.8916.52-6.77
    Equity Share Capital22.2922.2922.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.547.41-3.04
    Diluted EPS-3.547.41-3.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.547.41-3.04
    Diluted EPS-3.547.41-3.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023 12:22 pm