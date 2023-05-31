Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.14 crore, down 41.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 163.14 crore in March 2023 down 41.33% from Rs. 278.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2023 down 16.54% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2023 down 192.63% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022.
Vardhman Poly shares closed at 47.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 143.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.91% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|163.14
|92.97
|278.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|163.14
|92.97
|278.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|139.76
|91.71
|221.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.08
|-7.92
|-4.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|9.25
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.69
|10.92
|15.91
|Depreciation
|2.90
|2.97
|3.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.86
|7.18
|32.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.15
|-21.14
|9.99
|Other Income
|2.43
|0.75
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.72
|-20.39
|10.59
|Interest
|12.69
|13.93
|17.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.41
|-34.32
|-6.77
|Exceptional Items
|20.52
|50.84
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.89
|16.52
|-6.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.89
|16.52
|-6.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.89
|16.52
|-6.77
|Equity Share Capital
|22.29
|22.29
|22.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|7.41
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|7.41
|-3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|7.41
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|7.41
|-3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited