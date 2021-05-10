Vardhman Acryli Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.73 crore, up 14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.73 crore in March 2021 up 14% from Rs. 91.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in March 2021 up 107.32% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.79 crore in March 2021 up 162.11% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2020.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2020.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 42.00 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.30% returns over the last 6 months and 52.17% over the last 12 months.