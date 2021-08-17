Valson Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, up 321.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in June 2021 up 321.66% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021 up 72.21% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 99.54% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2020.

Valson Ind shares closed at 20.25 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 34.55% over the last 12 months.