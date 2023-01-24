English
    Vaibhav Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 723.67 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:Net Sales at Rs 723.67 crore in December 2022 down 3.56% from Rs. 750.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.91 crore in December 2022 down 43.85% from Rs. 69.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 85.60 crore in December 2021.
    Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2021.Vaibhav Global shares closed at 291.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations723.67646.26750.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations723.67646.26750.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.0059.3584.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods204.66159.63230.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.0521.44-31.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost130.99124.16132.74
    Depreciation19.6218.5014.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----235.63
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses261.61231.8214.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8331.3570.57
    Other Income14.422.200.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2533.5671.23
    Interest1.512.391.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.7431.1769.60
    Exceptional Items-----1.35
    P/L Before Tax54.7431.1768.25
    Tax15.578.13-1.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.1823.0469.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.1823.0469.30
    Minority Interest-0.27-0.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.9122.9369.30
    Equity Share Capital32.9332.9132.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.404.26
    Diluted EPS2.331.374.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.404.26
    Diluted EPS2.331.374.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited