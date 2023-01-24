Vaibhav Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 723.67 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:Net Sales at Rs 723.67 crore in December 2022 down 3.56% from Rs. 750.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.91 crore in December 2022 down 43.85% from Rs. 69.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 85.60 crore in December 2021.
Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2021.
|Vaibhav Global shares closed at 291.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.
|Vaibhav Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|723.67
|646.26
|750.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|723.67
|646.26
|750.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.00
|59.35
|84.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|204.66
|159.63
|230.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|21.44
|-31.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|130.99
|124.16
|132.74
|Depreciation
|19.62
|18.50
|14.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|235.63
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|261.61
|231.82
|14.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.83
|31.35
|70.57
|Other Income
|14.42
|2.20
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.25
|33.56
|71.23
|Interest
|1.51
|2.39
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|54.74
|31.17
|69.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.35
|P/L Before Tax
|54.74
|31.17
|68.25
|Tax
|15.57
|8.13
|-1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|39.18
|23.04
|69.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|39.18
|23.04
|69.30
|Minority Interest
|-0.27
|-0.11
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|38.91
|22.93
|69.30
|Equity Share Capital
|32.93
|32.91
|32.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.37
|1.40
|4.26
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|1.37
|4.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.37
|1.40
|4.26
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|1.37
|4.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
