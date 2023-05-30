Vadilal Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.25 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.25 crore in March 2023 up 20.38% from Rs. 212.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.78 crore in March 2023 up 32.7% from Rs. 21.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.15 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2022.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 40.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.18 in March 2022.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,507.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.61% returns over the last 6 months and 39.65% over the last 12 months.