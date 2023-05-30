English
    Vadilal Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.25 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.25 crore in March 2023 up 20.38% from Rs. 212.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.78 crore in March 2023 up 32.7% from Rs. 21.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.15 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2022.

    Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 40.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.18 in March 2022.

    Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,507.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.61% returns over the last 6 months and 39.65% over the last 12 months.

    Vadilal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.25143.38212.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.25143.38212.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.9358.31116.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.8114.925.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.051.58-18.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.4121.5919.22
    Depreciation8.426.455.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.4252.5650.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.32-12.0333.99
    Other Income2.413.781.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.73-8.2535.67
    Interest4.723.735.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.01-11.9830.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.01-11.9830.20
    Tax9.22-2.698.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.78-9.2921.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.78-9.2921.69
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.78-9.2921.69
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.05-12.9230.18
    Diluted EPS40.05-12.9230.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.05-12.9230.18
    Diluted EPS40.05-12.9230.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
