Va Tech Wabag Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 509.20 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.20 crore in June 2023 up 5.01% from Rs. 484.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.00 crore in June 2023 up 84.75% from Rs. 25.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.50 crore in June 2023 up 52.46% from Rs. 49.52 crore in June 2022.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2022.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 518.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.21% returns over the last 6 months and 106.85% over the last 12 months.