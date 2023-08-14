English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Va Tech Wabag Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 509.20 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 509.20 crore in June 2023 up 5.01% from Rs. 484.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.00 crore in June 2023 up 84.75% from Rs. 25.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.50 crore in June 2023 up 52.46% from Rs. 49.52 crore in June 2022.

    Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2022.

    Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 518.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.21% returns over the last 6 months and 106.85% over the last 12 months.

    Va Tech Wabag
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations509.20748.56484.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations509.20748.56484.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials388.10542.89393.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.10-7.340.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.4044.7541.34
    Depreciation0.700.991.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8038.7232.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.10128.5515.92
    Other Income11.702.3132.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.80130.8648.45
    Interest14.2014.8914.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.60115.9733.90
    Exceptional Items---243.38--
    P/L Before Tax60.60-127.4133.90
    Tax13.60-31.938.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.00-95.4825.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.00-95.4825.44
    Equity Share Capital12.4412.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.57-15.374.10
    Diluted EPS7.57-15.374.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.57-15.374.10
    Diluted EPS7.57-15.374.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Va Tech Wabag
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!