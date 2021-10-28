Uttam Sugar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 476.40 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.40 crore in September 2021 up 12.75% from Rs. 422.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 105.2% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.96 crore in September 2021 up 67.21% from Rs. 17.32 crore in September 2020.

Uttam Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2020.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 181.70 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.63% returns over the last 6 months and 106.59% over the last 12 months.