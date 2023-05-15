English
    Uttam Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 527.42 crore, up 7.55% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 527.42 crore in March 2023 up 7.55% from Rs. 490.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.00 crore in March 2023 up 14.64% from Rs. 61.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.41 crore in March 2023 up 9.93% from Rs. 104.08 crore in March 2022.

    Uttam Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 18.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.01 in March 2022.

    Uttam Sugar shares closed at 271.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.

    Uttam Sugar Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations527.42471.61490.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations527.42471.61490.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials766.62500.55657.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.020.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-431.95-146.85-345.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.4624.8727.36
    Depreciation9.169.148.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.5441.8454.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.5542.0487.64
    Other Income2.702.157.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.2544.1995.33
    Interest11.958.7917.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.3035.4077.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.3035.4077.46
    Tax23.309.3416.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.0026.0661.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.0026.0661.06
    Equity Share Capital38.1438.1438.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.356.8316.01
    Diluted EPS18.356.8316.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.356.8316.01
    Diluted EPS18.356.8316.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

