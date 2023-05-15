Uttam Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 527.42 crore, up 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 527.42 crore in March 2023 up 7.55% from Rs. 490.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.00 crore in March 2023 up 14.64% from Rs. 61.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.41 crore in March 2023 up 9.93% from Rs. 104.08 crore in March 2022.

Uttam Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 18.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.01 in March 2022.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 271.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 28.90% over the last 12 months.