Uttam Sugar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 553.36 crore, down 0.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.36 crore in March 2021 down 0.6% from Rs. 556.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.83 crore in March 2021 down 20.33% from Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.41 crore in March 2021 up 5.9% from Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2020.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.16 in March 2020.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 179.85 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.40% returns over the last 6 months and 134.03% over the last 12 months.