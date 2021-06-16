MARKET NEWS

Uttam Sugar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 553.36 crore, down 0.6% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 553.36 crore in March 2021 down 0.6% from Rs. 556.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.83 crore in March 2021 down 20.33% from Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.41 crore in March 2021 up 5.9% from Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2020.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.16 in March 2020.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 179.85 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.40% returns over the last 6 months and 134.03% over the last 12 months.

Uttam Sugar Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations553.36433.26556.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations553.36433.26556.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials623.14374.45592.31
Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.100.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-246.74-43.84-194.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.7320.5925.10
Depreciation7.077.227.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses67.4037.7751.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.6536.9773.38
Other Income3.691.511.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3438.4875.20
Interest22.2120.0217.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.1318.4657.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.1318.4657.91
Tax30.306.7622.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8311.7034.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8311.7034.93
Equity Share Capital38.1438.1438.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.303.079.16
Diluted EPS7.303.079.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.303.079.16
Diluted EPS7.303.079.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Uttam Sugar #Uttam Sugar Mills
first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 pm

