Uttam Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore, down 23.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.64% from Rs. 617.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.57% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2022 down 30.28% from Rs. 76.49 crore in December 2021.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.29 in December 2021.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 253.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.28% returns over the last 6 months and 9.79% over the last 12 months.