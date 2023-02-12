English
    Uttam Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore, down 23.64% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.64% from Rs. 617.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.57% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2022 down 30.28% from Rs. 76.49 crore in December 2021.

    Uttam Sugar Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations471.61454.53617.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations471.61454.53617.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials500.559.38449.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.010.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-146.85384.7113.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8717.3122.53
    Depreciation9.149.048.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8437.1757.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.04-3.0965.42
    Other Income2.152.232.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.19-0.8667.71
    Interest8.7913.5814.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.40-14.4452.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.40-14.4452.86
    Tax9.34-4.4013.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.06-10.0439.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.06-10.0439.23
    Equity Share Capital38.1438.1438.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.83-2.6310.29
    Diluted EPS6.83-2.6310.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.83-2.6310.29
    Diluted EPS6.83-2.6310.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited