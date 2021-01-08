Uttam Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 433.26 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.26 crore in December 2020 up 1.54% from Rs. 426.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2020 down 12.16% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2020 down 1.32% from Rs. 46.31 crore in December 2019.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2019.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 109.20 on January 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.01% over the last 12 months.