Uttam Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 433.26 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

January 08, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 433.26 crore in December 2020 up 1.54% from Rs. 426.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2020 down 12.16% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2020 down 1.32% from Rs. 46.31 crore in December 2019.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2019.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 109.20 on January 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.01% over the last 12 months.

Uttam Sugar Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations433.26422.51426.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations433.26422.51426.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials374.450.07363.43
Purchase of Traded Goods0.10--0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.84359.70-38.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.5914.0719.08
Depreciation7.227.158.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.7733.0639.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.978.4635.31
Other Income1.511.712.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4810.1738.28
Interest20.0221.7818.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.46-11.6119.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.46-11.6119.35
Tax6.76-3.156.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.70-8.4613.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.70-8.4613.32
Equity Share Capital38.1438.1438.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.07-2.223.49
Diluted EPS3.07-2.223.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.07-2.223.49
Diluted EPS3.07-2.223.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Uttam Sugar #Uttam Sugar Mills
first published: Jan 8, 2021 10:37 am

