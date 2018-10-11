Uttam Galva Standalone September 2018 net sales at Rs 109.72 crore, Down 87.6% Q-o-Q.

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.72 crore in September 2018 Down 87.6% from Rs. 884.89 crore in September 2017..
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 580.58 crore in September 2018 Down 172.23% from Rs. 213.27 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands Negative at Rs. 63.92 crore in September 2018 Down 17.85% from Rs. 54.24 crore in September 2017.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.65 on October 10, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.68% returns over the last 6 months and -66.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.72
|91.81
|884.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.72
|91.81
|884.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.53
|14.78
|706.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.18
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.27
|-9.67
|44.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.05
|20.44
|22.71
|Depreciation
|63.73
|63.04
|64.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.06
|60.16
|100.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.92
|-57.12
|-54.24
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.35
|15.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.35
|-55.77
|-38.86
|Interest
|339.65
|310.42
|174.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-402.00
|-366.19
|-213.27
|Exceptional Items
|-178.58
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-580.58
|-366.19
|-213.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-580.58
|-366.19
|-213.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-580.58
|-366.19
|-213.27
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.81
|-25.74
|-14.99
|Diluted EPS
|-40.81
|-25.74
|-14.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.81
|-25.74
|-14.99
|Diluted EPS
|-40.81
|-25.74
|-14.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited