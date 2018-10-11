Uttam Galva Standalone September 2018 net sales at Rs 109.72 crore, Down 87.6% Q-o-Q.

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.72 crore in September 2018 Down 87.6% from Rs. 884.89 crore in September 2017..

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 580.58 crore in September 2018 Down 172.23% from Rs. 213.27 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands Negative at Rs. 63.92 crore in September 2018 Down 17.85% from Rs. 54.24 crore in September 2017.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.65 on October 10, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.68% returns over the last 6 months and -66.34% over the last 12 months.