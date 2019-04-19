Uttam Galva Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore, up 306.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore in March 2019 up 306.49% from Rs. 63.01 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 648.69 crore in March 2019 down 119.6% from Rs. 295.39 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2019 up 33.89% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2018.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 10.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|256.13
|98.77
|63.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|256.13
|98.77
|63.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|206.06
|47.27
|34.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|5.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|0.03
|2.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.65
|20.03
|23.29
|Depreciation
|62.31
|63.72
|63.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.09
|50.90
|54.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-95.75
|-83.18
|-121.12
|Other Income
|10.91
|1.28
|23.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-84.84
|-81.90
|-97.40
|Interest
|-5.50
|291.93
|197.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-79.34
|-373.83
|-295.39
|Exceptional Items
|-569.35
|-156.89
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-648.69
|-530.72
|-295.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-648.69
|-530.72
|-295.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-648.69
|-530.72
|-295.39
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.60
|-37.31
|-20.76
|Diluted EPS
|-45.60
|-37.31
|-20.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.60
|-37.31
|-20.76
|Diluted EPS
|-45.60
|-37.31
|-20.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited