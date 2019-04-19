Uttam Galva Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore, up 306.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore in March 2019 up 306.49% from Rs. 63.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 648.69 crore in March 2019 down 119.6% from Rs. 295.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2019 up 33.89% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2018.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 10.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.