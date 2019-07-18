Uttam Galva Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 5.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in June 2019 up 5.94% from Rs. 91.81 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 263.51 crore in June 2019 up 28.04% from Rs. 366.19 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2019 up 22.56% from Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2018.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.40 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -1.18% over the last 12 months.
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.26
|256.13
|91.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.26
|256.13
|91.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.83
|206.06
|14.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.85
|-0.23
|-9.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.56
|19.65
|20.44
|Depreciation
|61.63
|62.31
|63.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.12
|64.09
|60.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.03
|-95.75
|-57.12
|Other Income
|1.31
|10.91
|1.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.72
|-84.84
|-55.77
|Interest
|12.41
|-5.50
|310.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-65.13
|-79.34
|-366.19
|Exceptional Items
|-198.38
|-569.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-263.51
|-648.69
|-366.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-263.51
|-648.69
|-366.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-263.51
|-648.69
|-366.19
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.52
|-45.60
|-25.74
|Diluted EPS
|-18.52
|-45.60
|-25.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.52
|-45.60
|-25.74
|Diluted EPS
|-18.52
|-45.60
|-25.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited