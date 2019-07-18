Uttam Galva Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 5.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in June 2019 up 5.94% from Rs. 91.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 263.51 crore in June 2019 up 28.04% from Rs. 366.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2019 up 22.56% from Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2018.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.40 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -1.18% over the last 12 months.