UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
Uttam Galva Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore in December 2021 up 19.23% from Rs. 181.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.55 crore in December 2021 down 82.18% from Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021 down 68.13% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2020.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.90 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)

Uttam Galva Steel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations216.31215.64181.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations216.31215.64181.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials105.94109.7989.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-1.77-6.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.2415.9918.09
Depreciation58.2958.3358.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses94.88109.4279.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-61.17-76.12-58.29
Other Income4.624.134.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-56.55-71.99-53.40
Interest--0.01-22.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.55-72.00-31.04
Exceptional Items---15.90--
P/L Before Tax-56.55-87.90-31.04
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-56.55-87.90-31.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-56.55-87.90-31.04
Equity Share Capital142.26142.26142.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.98-6.18-2.18
Diluted EPS-3.98-6.18-2.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.98-6.18-2.18
Diluted EPS-3.98-6.18-2.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - GP & GC Sheets #Uttam Galva #Uttam Galva Steel
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:00 pm
