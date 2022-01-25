Uttam Galva Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore in December 2021 up 19.23% from Rs. 181.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.55 crore in December 2021 down 82.18% from Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021 down 68.13% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2020.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.90 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)