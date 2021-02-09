Uttam Galva Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 181.42 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.42 crore in December 2020 up 22.84% from Rs. 147.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.04 crore in December 2020 up 88.63% from Rs. 273.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2020 up 237.88% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.30 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)