Uttam Galva Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 98.77 crore, down 85.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.77 crore in December 2018 down 85.19% from Rs. 666.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 530.72 crore in December 2018 down 194.91% from Rs. 179.96 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.18 crore in December 2018 down 365.79% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2017.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 11.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -39.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.77
|109.72
|666.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.77
|109.72
|666.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.27
|13.53
|362.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|35.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|10.27
|160.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.03
|20.05
|22.31
|Depreciation
|63.72
|63.73
|65.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.90
|66.06
|93.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.18
|-63.92
|-72.23
|Other Income
|1.28
|1.57
|13.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-81.90
|-62.35
|-58.65
|Interest
|291.93
|339.65
|121.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-373.83
|-402.00
|-179.96
|Exceptional Items
|-156.89
|-178.58
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-530.72
|-580.58
|-179.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-530.72
|-580.58
|-179.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-530.72
|-580.58
|-179.96
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.31
|-40.81
|-12.65
|Diluted EPS
|-37.31
|-40.81
|-12.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.31
|-40.81
|-12.65
|Diluted EPS
|-37.31
|-40.81
|-12.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited