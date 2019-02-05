Uttam Galva Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 98.77 crore, down 85.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.77 crore in December 2018 down 85.19% from Rs. 666.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 530.72 crore in December 2018 down 194.91% from Rs. 179.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.18 crore in December 2018 down 365.79% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2017.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 11.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -39.74% over the last 12 months.