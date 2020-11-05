Uttam Galva Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore, up 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore in September 2020 up 35.06% from Rs. 140.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in September 2020 up 105.79% from Rs. 335.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.65 crore in September 2020 up 330.56% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2019.

Uttam Galva EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 23.57 in September 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and -32.99% over the last 12 months.