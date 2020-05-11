Uttam Galva Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.66 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.66 crore in March 2020 down 57.43% from Rs. 278.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 536.04 crore in March 2020 up 18.47% from Rs. 657.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020 up 101.51% from Rs. 31.20 crore in March 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.45 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and -34.85% over the last 12 months.