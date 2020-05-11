Uttam Galva Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.66 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.66 crore in March 2020 down 57.43% from Rs. 278.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 536.04 crore in March 2020 up 18.47% from Rs. 657.50 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020 up 101.51% from Rs. 31.20 crore in March 2019.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.45 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and -34.85% over the last 12 months.
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.66
|150.00
|278.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.66
|150.00
|278.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.73
|45.38
|206.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.88
|--
|23.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.77
|-0.66
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.26
|21.28
|21.94
|Depreciation
|61.55
|62.24
|62.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.02
|93.26
|69.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-90.01
|-71.50
|-104.46
|Other Income
|28.93
|1.38
|10.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.08
|-70.12
|-93.53
|Interest
|219.23
|51.17
|-5.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-280.31
|-121.29
|-88.15
|Exceptional Items
|-255.73
|-155.66
|-569.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-536.04
|-276.95
|-657.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-536.04
|-276.95
|-657.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-536.04
|-276.95
|-657.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.07
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-536.04
|-276.88
|-657.50
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.68
|-19.47
|-46.22
|Diluted EPS
|-37.68
|-19.47
|-46.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.68
|-19.47
|-46.22
|Diluted EPS
|-37.68
|-19.47
|-46.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 11, 2020 08:44 am