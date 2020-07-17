App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Galva Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore, down 21.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore in June 2020 down 21.33% from Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.51 crore in June 2020 up 40.79% from Rs. 269.38 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2020 down 646.56% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.35 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations88.30118.66112.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations88.30118.66112.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.1748.7314.83
Purchase of Traded Goods0.261.8814.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.42-1.77-4.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.5720.2622.08
Depreciation58.2361.5561.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.1578.0263.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-75.66-90.01-59.13
Other Income0.7628.930.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-74.90-61.08-58.59
Interest44.01219.2312.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-118.91-280.31-71.00
Exceptional Items-40.70-255.73-198.38
P/L Before Tax-159.61-536.04-269.38
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-159.61-536.04-269.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-159.61-536.04-269.38
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.10----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-159.51-536.04-269.38
Equity Share Capital142.26142.26142.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.21-37.68-18.94
Diluted EPS-11.21-37.68-18.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.21-37.68-18.94
Diluted EPS-11.21-37.68-18.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - GP & GC Sheets #Uttam Galva #Uttam Galva Steel

