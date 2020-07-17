Uttam Galva Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore, down 21.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore in June 2020 down 21.33% from Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.51 crore in June 2020 up 40.79% from Rs. 269.38 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2020 down 646.56% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2019.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.35 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|88.30
|118.66
|112.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|88.30
|118.66
|112.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.17
|48.73
|14.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|1.88
|14.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.42
|-1.77
|-4.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.57
|20.26
|22.08
|Depreciation
|58.23
|61.55
|61.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.15
|78.02
|63.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.66
|-90.01
|-59.13
|Other Income
|0.76
|28.93
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.90
|-61.08
|-58.59
|Interest
|44.01
|219.23
|12.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-118.91
|-280.31
|-71.00
|Exceptional Items
|-40.70
|-255.73
|-198.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-159.61
|-536.04
|-269.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-159.61
|-536.04
|-269.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-159.61
|-536.04
|-269.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.10
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-159.51
|-536.04
|-269.38
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.21
|-37.68
|-18.94
|Diluted EPS
|-11.21
|-37.68
|-18.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.21
|-37.68
|-18.94
|Diluted EPS
|-11.21
|-37.68
|-18.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:51 am