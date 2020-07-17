Uttam Galva Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore, down 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore in June 2020 down 21.33% from Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 159.51 crore in June 2020 up 40.79% from Rs. 269.38 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.67 crore in June 2020 down 646.56% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.35 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.