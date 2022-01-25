Uttam Galva Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore, up 17.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore in December 2021 up 17.2% from Rs. 184.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.39 crore in December 2021 down 122.52% from Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021 down 134.36% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2020.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 6.90 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.43% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.