Union Quality Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 90.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2021 down 90.14% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 54.6% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Union Quality shares closed at 12.91 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)