Unichem Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore in March 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 276.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.83 crore in March 2023 down 929.9% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2023 down 122.9% from Rs. 21.57 crore in March 2022.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 371.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.