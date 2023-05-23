English
    Unichem Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore in March 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 276.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.83 crore in March 2023 down 929.9% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2023 down 122.9% from Rs. 21.57 crore in March 2022.

    Unichem Labs shares closed at 371.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.

    Unichem Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations310.06251.95276.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations310.06251.95276.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials155.73115.85117.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.280.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.8216.68-7.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.0768.7663.04
    Depreciation28.3228.6421.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.6992.5390.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.05-70.80-8.78
    Other Income3.7915.439.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.26-55.360.30
    Interest2.931.760.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.19-57.12-0.28
    Exceptional Items-107.64----
    P/L Before Tax-143.83-57.12-0.28
    Tax-----17.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-143.83-57.1217.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-143.83-57.1217.33
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.43-8.112.46
    Diluted EPS-20.43-8.112.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.43-8.112.46
    Diluted EPS-20.43-8.112.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

