Unichem Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 310.06 crore in March 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 276.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 143.83 crore in March 2023 down 929.9% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2023 down 122.9% from Rs. 21.57 crore in March 2022.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 371.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 57.25% over the last 12 months.
|Unichem Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|310.06
|251.95
|276.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|310.06
|251.95
|276.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|155.73
|115.85
|117.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|0.28
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.82
|16.68
|-7.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.07
|68.76
|63.04
|Depreciation
|28.32
|28.64
|21.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|91.69
|92.53
|90.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.05
|-70.80
|-8.78
|Other Income
|3.79
|15.43
|9.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.26
|-55.36
|0.30
|Interest
|2.93
|1.76
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.19
|-57.12
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|-107.64
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-143.83
|-57.12
|-0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|-17.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-143.83
|-57.12
|17.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-143.83
|-57.12
|17.33
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.43
|-8.11
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-20.43
|-8.11
|2.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.43
|-8.11
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-20.43
|-8.11
|2.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited