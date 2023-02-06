Unichem Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore in December 2022 up 1.47% from Rs. 248.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.12 crore in December 2022 down 143.09% from Rs. 23.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 1376.24% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.
Unichem Labs shares closed at 313.75 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.46% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.
|Unichem Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|251.95
|265.64
|248.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|251.95
|265.64
|248.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|115.85
|108.16
|116.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|0.30
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.68
|18.35
|-11.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.76
|68.97
|62.95
|Depreciation
|28.64
|26.46
|21.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.53
|100.98
|96.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.80
|-57.59
|-38.26
|Other Income
|15.43
|10.78
|15.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.36
|-46.81
|-23.17
|Interest
|1.76
|3.02
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.12
|-49.83
|-23.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-5.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.12
|-54.85
|-23.50
|Tax
|--
|20.61
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.12
|-75.46
|-23.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.12
|-75.46
|-23.50
|Equity Share Capital
|14.08
|14.08
|14.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.11
|-10.72
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-8.11
|-10.72
|-3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.11
|-10.72
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-8.11
|-10.72
|-3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited