Unichem Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore in December 2022 up 1.47% from Rs. 248.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.12 crore in December 2022 down 143.09% from Rs. 23.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 1376.24% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 313.75 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.46% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.