English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unichem Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.95 crore in December 2022 up 1.47% from Rs. 248.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.12 crore in December 2022 down 143.09% from Rs. 23.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 1376.24% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

    Unichem Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.95265.64248.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.95265.64248.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.85108.16116.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.300.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.6818.35-11.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.7668.9762.95
    Depreciation28.6426.4621.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.53100.9896.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.80-57.59-38.26
    Other Income15.4310.7815.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.36-46.81-23.17
    Interest1.763.020.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-57.12-49.83-23.50
    Exceptional Items---5.02--
    P/L Before Tax-57.12-54.85-23.50
    Tax--20.61--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-57.12-75.46-23.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-57.12-75.46-23.50
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.11-10.72-3.34
    Diluted EPS-8.11-10.72-3.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.11-10.72-3.34
    Diluted EPS-8.11-10.72-3.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited