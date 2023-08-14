Uflex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,258.26 crore, down 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,258.26 crore in June 2023 down 19.19% from Rs. 4,031.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 416.18 crore in June 2023 down 211.09% from Rs. 374.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.70 crore in June 2023 down 58.11% from Rs. 724.96 crore in June 2022.

Uflex shares closed at 413.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.