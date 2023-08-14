English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uflex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,258.26 crore, down 19.19% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,258.26 crore in June 2023 down 19.19% from Rs. 4,031.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 416.18 crore in June 2023 down 211.09% from Rs. 374.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.70 crore in June 2023 down 58.11% from Rs. 724.96 crore in June 2022.

    Uflex shares closed at 413.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.

    Uflex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,219.923,374.144,031.91
    Other Operating Income38.34----
    Total Income From Operations3,258.263,374.144,031.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,046.492,068.432,599.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.5014.607.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.6522.06-169.47
    Power & Fuel160.09148.99--
    Employees Cost291.53291.56250.95
    Depreciation160.50166.02143.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses431.26464.90632.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.24197.58567.14
    Other Income19.9619.3713.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.20216.95580.99
    Interest134.57129.59105.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6387.36475.60
    Exceptional Items-381.55-65.83--
    P/L Before Tax-372.9221.53475.60
    Tax43.3320.70100.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-416.250.83374.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-416.250.83374.65
    Minority Interest0.070.05--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-416.180.88374.65
    Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-57.630.1251.86
    Diluted EPS-57.630.1251.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-57.630.1251.86
    Diluted EPS-57.630.1251.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!