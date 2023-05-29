UCAL Fuel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.78 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.78 crore in March 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 127.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 248.79% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 60.21% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.
UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 15.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ucal Fuel Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.78
|142.40
|127.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.78
|142.40
|127.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.28
|64.03
|57.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.17
|26.35
|10.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.22
|1.44
|12.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.81
|17.39
|16.60
|Depreciation
|4.94
|4.28
|7.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.51
|23.33
|20.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.16
|5.57
|2.29
|Other Income
|1.43
|0.48
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|6.05
|3.40
|Interest
|4.62
|4.18
|3.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.35
|1.87
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.35
|1.87
|0.06
|Tax
|-1.62
|0.81
|-2.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.73
|1.05
|2.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.73
|1.05
|2.51
|Equity Share Capital
|22.11
|22.11
|22.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|0.48
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|0.48
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|0.48
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|0.48
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited