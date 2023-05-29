UCAL Fuel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.78 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.78 crore in March 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 127.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 248.79% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 60.21% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 15.91% over the last 12 months.