    UCAL Fuel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.78 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.78 crore in March 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 127.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 248.79% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 60.21% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.

    UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 15.91% over the last 12 months.

    Ucal Fuel Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.78142.40127.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.78142.40127.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.2864.0357.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.1726.3510.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.221.4412.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8117.3916.60
    Depreciation4.944.287.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5123.3320.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.165.572.29
    Other Income1.430.481.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.736.053.40
    Interest4.624.183.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.351.870.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.351.870.06
    Tax-1.620.81-2.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.731.052.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.731.052.51
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1122.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.690.480.98
    Diluted EPS-1.690.480.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.690.480.98
    Diluted EPS-1.690.480.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm