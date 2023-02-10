English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UCAL Fuel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.40 crore, down 2.74% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.40 crore in December 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 146.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 368.57% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2022 down 1.53% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

    Ucal Fuel Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.40182.05146.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.40182.05146.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.0382.7995.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3532.5115.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.441.22-22.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3921.9822.30
    Depreciation4.284.485.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3324.1325.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5714.934.87
    Other Income0.480.520.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.0515.455.46
    Interest4.185.054.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.8710.400.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.8710.400.51
    Tax0.812.850.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.057.550.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.057.550.22
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1122.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.483.410.70
    Diluted EPS0.483.410.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.483.410.70
    Diluted EPS0.483.410.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited