UCAL Fuel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 152.55 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.55 crore in December 2018 up 2.24% from Rs. 149.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in December 2018 up 22.11% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2018 down 6.26% from Rs. 28.45 crore in December 2017.

UCAL Fuel EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.28 in December 2017.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 164.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -40.97% over the last 12 months.