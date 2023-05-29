English
    UCAL Fuel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore in March 2023 up 8.64% from Rs. 170.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2023 down 151.81% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2023 down 77.08% from Rs. 28.88 crore in March 2022.

    UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 15.91% over the last 12 months.

    Ucal Fuel Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.50199.35170.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.50199.35170.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.6887.2273.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.1726.3510.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.811.248.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.2540.7538.94
    Depreciation9.659.3812.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.8230.1337.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.884.28-10.72
    Other Income2.852.3527.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.036.6316.63
    Interest4.825.724.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.850.9112.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.850.9112.42
    Tax-1.260.66-0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.590.2412.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.590.2412.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.590.2412.71
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1122.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.980.115.75
    Diluted EPS-2.980.115.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.980.115.75
    Diluted EPS-2.980.115.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UCAL Fuel #Ucal Fuel Systems
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm