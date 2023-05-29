UCAL Fuel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore in March 2023 up 8.64% from Rs. 170.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2023 down 151.81% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2023 down 77.08% from Rs. 28.88 crore in March 2022.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 15.91% over the last 12 months.