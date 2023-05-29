UCAL Fuel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore in March 2023 up 8.64% from Rs. 170.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2023 down 151.81% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2023 down 77.08% from Rs. 28.88 crore in March 2022.
UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 15.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ucal Fuel Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|185.50
|199.35
|170.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|185.50
|199.35
|170.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.68
|87.22
|73.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.17
|26.35
|10.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|1.24
|8.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.25
|40.75
|38.94
|Depreciation
|9.65
|9.38
|12.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.82
|30.13
|37.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.88
|4.28
|-10.72
|Other Income
|2.85
|2.35
|27.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.03
|6.63
|16.63
|Interest
|4.82
|5.72
|4.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.85
|0.91
|12.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.85
|0.91
|12.42
|Tax
|-1.26
|0.66
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.59
|0.24
|12.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.59
|0.24
|12.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.59
|0.24
|12.71
|Equity Share Capital
|22.11
|22.11
|22.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|0.11
|5.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|0.11
|5.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|0.11
|5.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|0.11
|5.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited