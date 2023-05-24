TVS Srichakra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 647.25 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 647.25 crore in March 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 641.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2023 up 208.3% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2023 up 55.26% from Rs. 38.38 crore in March 2022.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 28.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.29 in March 2022.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,991.60 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 74.96% over the last 12 months.