    TVS Srichakra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 647.25 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 647.25 crore in March 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 641.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2023 up 208.3% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2023 up 55.26% from Rs. 38.38 crore in March 2022.

    TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 28.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.29 in March 2022.

    TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,991.60 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 74.96% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Srichakra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations647.25699.43641.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations647.25699.43641.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials349.61429.24412.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.490.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.71-19.99-10.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.5277.9466.86
    Depreciation22.4023.0215.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.04157.92138.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7130.8119.17
    Other Income5.480.133.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1930.9422.54
    Interest10.3910.118.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.8020.8313.68
    Exceptional Items-----2.77
    P/L Before Tax26.8020.8310.91
    Tax4.884.873.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.9215.967.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.9215.967.11
    Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.6320.849.29
    Diluted EPS28.6320.849.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.6320.849.29
    Diluted EPS28.6320.849.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
