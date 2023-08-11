English
    TVS Srichakra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 668.76 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 668.76 crore in June 2023 down 6.28% from Rs. 713.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.66 crore in June 2023 up 624.16% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.42 crore in June 2023 up 96.3% from Rs. 30.27 crore in June 2022.

    TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 24.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2022.

    TVS Srichakra shares closed at 3,036.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 43.10% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Srichakra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations668.76647.25713.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations668.76647.25713.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials353.38349.61436.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.260.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.4713.712.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.8672.5272.29
    Depreciation23.2222.4021.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.59157.04173.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.9431.717.30
    Other Income3.265.481.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2037.199.15
    Interest11.2610.398.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9426.800.30
    Exceptional Items-----5.06
    P/L Before Tax24.9426.80-4.76
    Tax6.284.88-1.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6621.92-3.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6621.92-3.56
    Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3628.63-4.65
    Diluted EPS24.3628.63-4.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3628.63-4.65
    Diluted EPS24.3628.63-4.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:44 am

