TVS Srichakra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 668.76 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 668.76 crore in June 2023 down 6.28% from Rs. 713.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.66 crore in June 2023 up 624.16% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.42 crore in June 2023 up 96.3% from Rs. 30.27 crore in June 2022.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 24.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2022.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 3,036.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 43.10% over the last 12 months.