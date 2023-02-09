TVS Srichakra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.43 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:Net Sales at Rs 699.43 crore in December 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 659.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2022 up 69.97% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.96 crore in December 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.
TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 20.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.26 in December 2021.
|TVS Srichakra shares closed at 3,286.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.80% returns over the last 6 months and 60.67% over the last 12 months.
|TVS Srichakra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|699.43
|805.17
|659.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|699.43
|805.17
|659.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|429.24
|506.57
|426.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|0.16
|1.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.99
|-18.36
|-24.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.94
|78.59
|74.17
|Depreciation
|23.02
|21.90
|19.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|157.92
|158.81
|143.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.81
|57.50
|18.82
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.41
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.94
|57.91
|20.27
|Interest
|10.11
|9.04
|7.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.83
|48.87
|12.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.43
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.83
|48.44
|12.52
|Tax
|4.87
|12.62
|3.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.96
|35.82
|9.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.96
|35.82
|9.39
|Equity Share Capital
|7.66
|7.66
|7.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.84
|46.77
|12.26
|Diluted EPS
|20.84
|46.77
|12.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.84
|46.77
|12.26
|Diluted EPS
|20.84
|46.77
|12.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited