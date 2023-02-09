English
    TVS Srichakra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.43 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:Net Sales at Rs 699.43 crore in December 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 659.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2022 up 69.97% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.96 crore in December 2022 up 35.31% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.
    TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 20.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.26 in December 2021.TVS Srichakra shares closed at 3,286.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.80% returns over the last 6 months and 60.67% over the last 12 months.
    TVS Srichakra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations699.43805.17659.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations699.43805.17659.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials429.24506.57426.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.161.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.99-18.36-24.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.9478.5974.17
    Depreciation23.0221.9019.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.92158.81143.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8157.5018.82
    Other Income0.130.411.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9457.9120.27
    Interest10.119.047.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.8348.8712.52
    Exceptional Items---0.43--
    P/L Before Tax20.8348.4412.52
    Tax4.8712.623.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.9635.829.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.9635.829.39
    Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8446.7712.26
    Diluted EPS20.8446.7712.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8446.7712.26
    Diluted EPS20.8446.7712.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
