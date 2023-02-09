TVS Srichakra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.43 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 699.43 805.17 659.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 699.43 805.17 659.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 429.24 506.57 426.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 0.16 1.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.99 -18.36 -24.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 77.94 78.59 74.17 Depreciation 23.02 21.90 19.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 157.92 158.81 143.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.81 57.50 18.82 Other Income 0.13 0.41 1.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.94 57.91 20.27 Interest 10.11 9.04 7.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.83 48.87 12.52 Exceptional Items -- -0.43 -- P/L Before Tax 20.83 48.44 12.52 Tax 4.87 12.62 3.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.96 35.82 9.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.96 35.82 9.39 Equity Share Capital 7.66 7.66 7.66 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.84 46.77 12.26 Diluted EPS 20.84 46.77 12.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.84 46.77 12.26 Diluted EPS 20.84 46.77 12.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited